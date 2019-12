A 64-year-old woman was in critical condition on Saturday after she was pulled from the ocean at Turtle Bay. Read more

Four others suffered cuts and scrapes while trying to help her, but refused medical help, said Shayne Enright, spokeswoman for the city Emergency Services Department.

Lifeguards, firefighters and Emergency Medical Services crews responded to the distress call at about 4 p.m., Enright said.

The woman was found unresponsive on the lagoon side of Turtle Bay.

She was taken in critical condition to an area hospital.