Back in the Day on Maui

Recalling Maui’s near and distant past, compiled from Honolulu Star-Advertiser archives:

20 years ago …

A woman was arrested inside ex-Beatle George Harrison’s Maui estate eating pizza and doing her laundry.

Cristin Keleher was charged with first-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft after she was found in the main home on the property in Nahiku in remote East Maui.

“She was essentially stalking Mr. Harrison,” said Deputy Prosecutor William Sloper during a preliminary hearing.

Don Carroll, caretaker and manager for the estate, said Keleher had approached him in October and said she wanted to run into Harrison, who lives on Maui part time.

80 years ago …

Wailuku’s twisting of the handle on the manually operated phones of the Maui Telephone System to get central will become a thing of the past at midnight.

At that time, the Wailuku exchange, including Wailuku, Kahului, Puunene, Waihee, Waikapu and Kihei, will be cut over to the new automatic dial telephone system.

100 years ago …

Horsemen are enthusiastic over the outlook for the big New Year’s race meet to be held at the Kahului track. Everything points to this being the biggest and most interesting racing event ever held on Maui.

Interest centers especially on the big free-for-all for the $1,000 purse. It is probable that there will be at least six entries in this event. Robert Shingle has several horses here from Honolulu, and a number of local horses have been in training steadily for his particular feature.

120 years ago …

There was a meeting of Wailuku and Makawao citizens at Wailuku courthouse to consider ways and means of preventing the spread of the bubonic plague to Maui. H.P. Baldwin of Haiku was chosen chairman.

A resolution was adopted subject to the approval of the Board of Health that a 15-day quarantine be enforced upon all vessels, passengers, goods, etc., coming to Maui from Honolulu.