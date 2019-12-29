Compilation celebrates Maui places, traditions, culture

Hawaiian music is well known for the technique of kaona (multiple or hidden meanings). There are many kaona in play here. Read more

Nicholas Keali‘i Lum and Zachary Alaka‘i Lum — two-thirds of the multi-Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning trio Keauhou — are the co-editors of “Lei Nahonoapi‘ilani (Songs of West Maui),” a magnificent new compilation of 83 songs written about the districts of Lahaina, Kaanapali and other areas along the mountains of West Maui. Some are classics from decades past; others were newly written for the project.

Hawaiian music is well known for the technique of kaona (multiple or hidden meanings). There are many kaona in play here.

The brothers precede the songs with four short essays — “Introduction,” “About This Project,” “About the Mele” and “How to Use This Book” — that reveal that this softcover book is more than a collection of songs. If song lyrics are easier to retain than passages from a book, then these songs are an easier way to learn and retain the knowledge of what makes each of these 83 places special — and unique.

For those whose family comes from West Maui, the songs are especially significant, but their lyrics speak of — or hint at — broader accounts of historical events, cultural traditions or political issues.

Each song is presented with its Hawaiian lyrics and a basic English translation along with a transcription of the melody for folks who can read Western musical notation. Folks who don’t read music will want a copy of the CD (see accompanying review), which contains 12 of the songs, their Hawaiian lyrics and translations.

Songs by Leleiohoku (“He Inoa no Ka‘iulani”), Charles Kekua Farden and Irmgard Farden Aluli (“Puamana”), Mary Kawena Pukui (“Mahalo Lahaina” and “Maui”), Bill Ali‘iloa Lincoln (“Ka Wai o Eleile”), Edna Ena Pualani Farden Bekeart (“Kaloulukea”), John Kameaaoha Almeida (“Roselani Blossoms”) and Alice Namakelua (“Na Wai Kaulana”) are among those representing the mele of previous generations.

Composers of more recent vintage include Halama Farden (“Kaleionehu” and “Lovely White Rose o Halona”), William Awihilima Kahaiali‘i (“Wahikuli”), the Ho‘opi‘i Brothers (“Aloha Ku‘u Home i Kahakuloa”) and Dennis Kamakahi (“Na Ali‘i Puolani”).

The Lum brothers contribute two songs each, as does the third member of Keauhou, Jonah Kahanuola Solatorio. Keali‘i Reichel contributes four songs, including one co-written with Puakea Nogelmeier. Other contributors are Kuana Torres Kahele with five songs and Maui resident Cody Pueo with 12.

Seven songs are so old the identity of the writer or writers is no longer known.

The brothers index the songs by titles, by composer’s name and by the first line of each song. They add visual context to the collection with 30 photos showing West Maui as it once was and no longer is.

Anyone interested in Hawaiian music will find “Lei Nahonoapi‘ilani (Songs of West Maui)” a welcome addition to their reference library — and all the more so if they can read music.