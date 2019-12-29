Golf isn’t the only attraction at Sentry Tournament of Champions

All eyes will be on Kapalua Resort from Wednesday through Jan. 5 when the Sentry Tournament of Champions tees off the PGA’s 2020 season at the newly revamped Plantation Course. Read more

All eyes will be on Kapalua Resort from Wednesday through Jan. 5 when the Sentry Tournament of Champions tees off the PGA’s 2020 season at the newly revamped Plantation Course. Broadcast in 225 countries and territories in 23 languages, the tourney is an exhilarating and, I might add, quite tasty place to be a spectator.

With a $6.7 million purse, Sentry brings in winners from this year’s PGA tour to compete, including 2019 champion, Xander Schauffele. One highlight is Ohana Day on Wednesday when three keiki can get in for free with a ticketed adult, and celebrities such as Maui baseball legend Shane Victorino and more will appear to talk story. The Aloha Kick-Off prior to the first tee time on Thursday features a Hawaiian blessing by The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua’s cultural adviser Clifford Nae‘ole and live entertainment. Aloha Friday encourages players and fans to wear a colorful sea of island attire for the world to behold.

Located steps from the main entrance, FanTime on Nine will tempt with local food truck options. Sea Salt Maui will serve somen noodle salads and Cubana, tomato-cheese and fresh-catch sandwiches made by chef-owner Gary Johnson. Rolling out pies that Guy Fieri raved about in “Diners, Drive Ins and Dives,” Outrigger Pizza Co. will offer white cheddar and mushroom and pepperoni pizzas baked in an Italian-style clay oven by owner Kevin Laut.

“In an effort to annually elevate the fan experience, we are unveiling three new food partners at what we call Taste of Maui between No. 1 fairway and No. 18 green,” said spokeswoman Karin Sagar.

Featured on the Travel Channel’s “Man v. Food,” Cool Cat Cafe of Lahaina is run by father-and-son team Steve and Sean Corpuel, who will be sizzling with their famous cheeseburgers, Philly cheese steaks and turkey sandwiches with bacon and avocado. Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar of Kapalua and Kihei will wow the crowds with barbecue chicken, char siu ramen and teriyaki beef sandwiches made by corporate chef Masa Hattori and staff. And Joey’s Kitchen of Kaanapali and Napili will provide a taste of Filipino-fusion fare with bowls of garlic chicken over rice, crisp pork belly chicharron, and tofu and soba salad made by award-winning chef Joey Macadangdang.

The Sentry food and beverage experience doesn’t stop there. At the Honolua Lookout by the No. 11 tee box, the Three’s Catering food truck will offer quick bites and refreshments so fans can drink in the views. In the Fan Zone on the 18th green, cool off with a Big Wave shave ice and sip a Mea Lanakila cocktail at the Grey Goose “19th hole.”

Ticket prices vary. All tickets must be purchased online at sentrytournamentofchampions.com. Customer service representatives will be at the entrances to answer questions. Parking is $10 a day at Mahana Estates with free tourney shuttles.

ROCKIN’ DOWN THE HOUSE

Just like last year, the Willie K & Friends BluesFest will rock down the house Saturday at the A&B Amphitheater outdoors at Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului. Joining him will be special guests Alice Cooper and Dave Mason, who are also set to appear at Shep Gordon’s New Year’s Eve charity bash at the Wailea Beach Resort Marriott (see my cover story in today’s Maui edition). Other performers include Mick Fleetwood, Ray Benson (Asleep at the Wheel), Davell Crawford (the Prince of New Orleans) and Maui’s own Gretchen Rhodes, Deborah Vial Band and John Akapo & Red Dirt.

Despite his ongoing struggles with lung cancer, Willie K continues to shred the vocal-genre envelope — from opera to contemporary Hawaiian to blues — and his insane blues guitar skills have led him to team with some of the world’s top musical talents.

“Willie K & Friends BluesFest is in its seventh year and brings in a whole new chapter of music and awareness within the campaign to provide assistance for those with cancer,” he said. “It introduces Stage 4, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that benefits artisans of entertainment stricken with cancer or other serious medical conditions. As its first recipient (with Stage 4 small-cell lung cancer), I say it is great to have a charity to help musicians who often don’t have medical insurance.”

Willie K will be screening the “Stage 4” video during the BluesFest, and “Emme’s Island Moments” will re-air an episode of the special at 7 p.m. Jan. 6 on KFVE.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with the show at 6 p.m. General admission is $40 for adults and $10 for kids ages 2 to 12. Assigned seats are $65 and $85, with a limited number of $250 VIP packages available. For tickets, call 242-7469, visit mauiarts.org or go to the box office.

SHAKING THINGS UP

The Fairmont Kea Lani in Wailea will present a poke bar with passed pupu and champagne toast Tuesday for New Year’s Eve at Luana lounge, preceding the midnight fireworks in Wailea. The resort also recently rolled out new craft cocktails at a fun holiday party. Seen out and about was the Destination Diva of Wailea, Kathleen Costello, as well as her boss, Bud Pikrone of the Wailea Community Association.

“The featured event was a cocktail showdown for bartenders to make new signature drinks for our resort restaurants and bars,” said David Villanti, food and beverage manager. “All of the cocktails are now available. For instance, the Ona Ona is a cocktail poured at the poolside AMA Bar & Grill featuring Fairmont Patron Reposado Barrel Blend Tequila made especially for the resort.”

Voted by attendees as No. 1 was the Purple Empress with Empress gin, followed by Smoke on the Water, which literally smoked, both from Luana lounge. Favorites from Ko restaurant were the Shiso Sour inspired by the mixologist’s wife, the Cane Fire Mezcal drink and the Toki Tea, a Suntory Whiskey martini with green tea and yuzu.

“For New Year’s Eve we will also be offering specials at Ko, including teri-miso Kobe beef with sesame asparagus, honey-glazed Otani Farm carrot, edamame and mashed potato,” said Villanti. “And we’ll feature shrimp and scallop skewers, barbecue pork chops and seafood trios of Kauai prawn, mahimahi and scallop on coconut rice.”

For reservations, call 875-4100.