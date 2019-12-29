comscore Golf isn’t the only attraction at Sentry Tournament of Champions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Golf isn’t the only attraction at Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • By Carla Tracy, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 6:40 p.m.

All eyes will be on Kapalua Resort from Wednesday through Jan. 5 when the Sentry Tournament of Champions tees off the PGA’s 2020 season at the newly revamped Plantation Course. Read more

Previous Story
Man, 36, arrested for allegedly driving stolen golf cart in Kaneohe

Scroll Up