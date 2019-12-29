comscore Mauna Kea road cleared as protesters shift focus | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Mauna Kea road cleared as protesters shift focus

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 a.m.

The Mauna Kea Access Road was finally cleared of tents and protesters Saturday for the first time since mid-July, but the opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope vowed to shift the focus of their protest campaign to the mainland during a two-month pause in the standoff on the mountain. Read more

