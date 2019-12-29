High temperatures tie records on 2 islands

Temperatures in Honolulu and Kahului on Saturday tied the record high for the date, the National Weather Service said. Read more

The high of 85 degrees in Honolulu tied the old record set in 1995.

The high of 87 degrees in Kahului tied the record set in 1958, the weather service said. On Christmas Eve, Kahului tied the record high of 90 degrees, set in 1992.

Meanwhile, a small craft advisory was in effect Saturday for waters off Kauai and Windward Oahu. The weather service reported east winds of 25 knots (29 mph) and seas of 8 to 10 feet.

The warning was set to expire at 6 a.m. today.

Tradewinds were expected to weaken today before increasing on Monday. An approaching front this week could bring Kona winds and possibly rain, forecasters said.