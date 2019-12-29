comscore High temperatures tie records on 2 islands | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Newswatch

High temperatures tie records on 2 islands

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Temperatures in Honolulu and Kahului on Saturday tied the record high for the date, the National Weather Service said. Read more

Previous Story
Man, 36, arrested for allegedly driving stolen golf cart in Kaneohe
Next Story
Vital statistics, Dec. 20-26

Scroll Up