Vital statistics, Dec. 20-26
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Read more
MARRIAGE LICENSES AND BIRTH CERTIFICATES
Marriages
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 20 – 26
>> Anthony Marco Anson and John Alexandra Marie De Guzman Julian
>> Jon Hasell Barton III and Luana Janelle Lippincott
>> Julie Ann Beaudry and Eric Michael Chapin
>> Armond Rashard Bishop and Jenna Crystene Parker
>> Aysia Noel Burnett and Justin Stanley Souza
>> Philip Benigno Dela Cruz and Stacy Thi Nguyen
>> Justin Matthew Hernandez and Corrine Jennifer Roache
>> Elizabeth Antonette Revera Kahawai and Clyde Baclay Magno
>> Jasmine Kaipomaile Kaululaau and Byron Gregory Eliana Jr.
>> Zachary Ryan Labenne and Jacquelyn Marie Hodge
>> Jacob Richard Luczkowski and Katherine Esther Meyers
>> Ana Lupascu and Andrei Lungu
>> Filimone Ma’u and Venina Moce Vakasausau
>> Kelli Rose Mendiaz and Justin Levi Smith
>> Chie Mimura and Rene Andre Gerrard De Rosa
>> Paul Jay Moritz and Addison Marie Powers
>> Serina-Anne Castellano Pasion and Sandy Kuuipolani Azada Valdez
Births
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 20 – 26
>> Rhanger Taiga Ajifu
>> Atlas Ka‘ale Alethea-Remo
>> Zealand Lennox Armstrong
>> Lilinoe-Malia Kau‘ionalani Au
>> Ethan Kainoa Bagley
>> Jordan Anthony Bates
>> Kalea Liliana Benito
>> Bennett James Bolden
>> Camron Cabral
>> Carson Cabral
>> Jaxon Lyon Chandler
>> Kala‘i Kamakaniokalani Fernandez
>> Deana Lei Giles-Scales
>> Kaliber Steven Hall
>> Ryden Toshihiro Hamamoto
>> Gabriel Lorenzo Hannah
>> Pomaika‘i Fox Ho‘oikaikakupa‘akealakukui Kanaka‘ole
>> Carter Kali‘a Chieko Kaneshiro
>> Chaunsten-Mokuola Mahealanikukia‘ipono Kapahu
>> Kai Angelo Le
>> Frey Vejen Madsen
>> Autumn Gail McMullen
>> Miles Elias Hikaru Nakata
>> Lela June Nichols
>> Emma Ailanileiakaikona Noguez
>> Jayce Masamichi Kekaiokalani Loo Oshiro
>> Helamana Fiapito George Pritchard
>> Tatum-Kekukahi Ke Anuenue O Ka Lani Ke Kia‘i Aloha ‘Aina Tui Pua-Autele
>> Katelyn Qiao
>> Tosin Nyx Kade Rafel
>> Nora Lee Shen
>> Eden Tamie Suafoa
>> Tomasi Nalumisa Tauaika
>> Jade Jaclyn Van Der Zwaard
>> Evie Maria Weatherwax
>> Melina Lani Wills
>> Isla Neze Wroe
>> William Atsushi Yonemura