comscore Weather and steep terrain hamper searches at the Kauai helicopter crash site | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Weather and steep terrain hamper searches at the Kauai helicopter crash site

  • By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.

Police are planning to work with National Transportation Safety Board officials, expected to arrive in Hawaii today, to investigate the fatal crash of a tour helicopter on Kauai’s famed Na Pali Coast. Read more

Previous Story
Man, 36, arrested for allegedly driving stolen golf cart in Kaneohe
Next Story
Vital statistics, Dec. 20-26

Scroll Up