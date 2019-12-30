comscore Editorial: Review permits for giant turbines | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Review permits for giant turbines

  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.

For many passersby, the sight of wind turbines on the North Shore and elsewhere in the islands represent a mix of clean-energy blessing and aesthetic blight. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Government contributes to problem of illegal dumping in Waimanalo

Scroll Up