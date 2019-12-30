comscore Barbers Point air museum files suit to stay in business | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Barbers Point air museum files suit to stay in business

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:08 p.m.

The nonprofit Naval Air Museum Barbers Point, which maintains that it is being wrongfully evicted by state airport officials over a convoluted contract history, has filed a lawsuit claiming it has an “implied agreement” with the state to occupy certain space at what is now known as Kalaeloa Airport. Read more

