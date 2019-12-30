NFL Islanders
By Star-Advertiser staff
How Hawaii's players performed in the NFL.
UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII
>> Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 23 with a shoulder injury.
>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter — Punted three times for an average of 44.3 yards and a net average of 42.7 against the Jaguars. He placed all three of his punts inside the 20, with his longest punt traveling 54 yards.
>> John Ursua, Seahawks wide receiver — Made one catch for 11 yards on a fourth-down play that gave Seattle a first down on the 49ers’ 1 in the closing seconds. Seattle, though, failed to score.
>> Trevor Davis, Dolphins wide receiver — Returned two punts for a total of 7 yards and one kickoff for 18 yards against the Patriots.
>> Leo Koloamatangi, Jets offensive line — Was active but did not play against the Bills.
SAINT LOUIS
>> Marcus Mariota, Titans quarterback — Entered for one play in the second quarter and completed a pass to A.J. Brown for 24 yards against the Texans.
>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive end — Recorded three solo tackles and one assisted tackle against the Ravens.
>> Kamalei Correa, Titans linebacker — Recorded one tackle, which included a sack for a loss of 8 yards, against the Texans.
>> Nate Herbig, Eagles lineman — Was active and saw action against the Giants.
PUNAHOU
>> DeForest Buckner, 49ers defensive line — Recorded two solo tackles and two assisted tackles against the Seahawks. He had one sack for a loss of 10 yards and was credited with two quarterback hurries.
>> Ka‘imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker — Made both of his extra-point attempts against the Titans. He did not attempt a field goal.
>> Manti Te’o, Saints linebacker — Was inactive against the Panthers.
KAMEHAMEHA
>> Kamu Grugier -Hill, Eagles linebacker — Was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 18 after being diagnosed with a lower lumbar disc herniation.
LAHAINALUNA
>> Hercules Mata’afa, Vikings defensive line — Had one pass defensed against the Bears.