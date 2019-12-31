Editorial: Remember Pali shutdown Wednesday

Perhaps all that New Year’s partying will leave many people with little inclination to leave the house at all on the holiday itself. Read more

Perhaps all that New Year’s partying will leave many people with little inclination to leave the house at all on the holiday itself. Maybe that’s why the Department of Transportation opted for midday Wednesday as the opportune time for the 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Pali Highway shutdown. The closure in both directions is aimed at clearing away trees that were loosened by all that Christmas Day wind and rain.

Those brave souls who insist on making a Kailua- Honolulu crossing: Plan on getting over the hill early.

Don’t miss deadline to adopt a family

Today is the last day to donate to the 2019 Adopt A Family effort, hosted by Helping Hands Hawaii and supported by the Good Neighbor Fund campaign. This season, about 500 families in need of assistance have received wish-list gifts, with overall donations totaling nearly $77,000. Last-day donations will be accepted at First Hawaiian Bank locations. For more information about the annual fund, call 440-3800.

Also, remember that Helping Hands and other nonprofits addressing a myriad of community concerns need financial and volunteer contributions throughout the year. Pitch in.