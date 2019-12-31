The Electric Kitchen: Kick off 2020 with tasty salads

Whether the aim is fitness or weight loss, one key to success is a good diet with lots of veggies and whole foods. Read more

The start of the new year brings new goals and resolutions, and many of us promise ourselves to start living a healthier lifestyle.

Whether the aim is fitness or weight loss, one key to success is a good diet with lots of veggies and whole foods. If this is your goal, here are a couple savory salads to help get you on your way.

COBB SALAD

>> Vinaigrette:

1 small shallot, thinly sliced into rings

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Kosher salt and ground pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons olive oil

>> Salad:

8 strips thick-cut bacon

2 medium boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Kosher salt and ground pepper, to taste

1 head romaine lettuce, torn into bite-sized pieces

6 medium tomatoes, sliced

4 large boiled eggs, chilled and sliced

1 avocado, chopped

4 ounces blue cheese, crumbled

3 tablespoons finely chopped chives

>> To make vinaigrette: Cover shallot rings with vinegar, and season with salt and pepper. Let sit 5 minutes to lightly pickle shallots and infuse vinegar. Add mustard and olive oil, and whisk to blend. Season with salt and more pepper, if needed.

>> To make salad: In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crispy on both sides, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer bacon to a plate and drain on paper towels; cool. Coarsely chop bacon and set aside.

Drain all but 2 tablespoons bacon grease from skillet. Season chicken with salt and pepper and cook in skillet over medium–high until well browned on both sides and cooked through, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer chicken to a large plate or cutting board. When cool enough to handle, shred into bite-sized pieces.

Pour any drippings from skillet to vinaigrette and whisk to blend, adding more olive oil if desired.

In large serving bowl, arrange lettuce. Drizzle about half the dressing over lettuce and toss to combine; season with more salt and pepper to taste.

Arrange chicken in the center of the bowl in a straight line. Place tomatoes on one side and eggs on the other. Place avocado next to the eggs, and blue cheese next to the tomatoes. Sprinkle bacon in the center of the bowl. Spoon remaining dressing over the top and sprinkle with chives. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including salt to taste): 650 calories, 46 g fat, 15 g saturated fat, 280 mg cholesterol, 950 mg sodium, 21 g carbohydrate, 9 g fiber, 10 g sugar, 39 g protein.

GRILLED SALMON NICOISE SALAD

>> Dressing:

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup pitted Kalamata olives, finely chopped

1 tablespoon capers, rinsed

1/4 cup fresh tarragon, chopped

>> Salad:

1 pound fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise

8 ounces French green beans

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided

1-1/4 pound center-cut salmon fillet (skin on), about 1-inch thick

1 head Manoa lettuce, washed and leaves separated

4 large hard boiled eggs, quartered

Heat grill to medium-high.

>> To make dressing: In large bowl, add vinegar, mustard, oil and pepper, and whisk to combine. Add olives, capers and tarragon. Mix to combine. Set aside.

>> To make salad: In large bowl, toss potatoes and beans with oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.

Season salmon with remaining salt and pepper. Grill, skin side down, covered, until opaque throughout, about 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to cutting board.

While salmon is grilling, add potatoes to the grill and cook, covered, until tender, 5 to 6 minutes per side, then add to the bowl with the dressing and toss. Grill the green beans until lightly charred, turning occasionally, 2 to 3 minutes.

Using a fork, flake salmon into pieces, discarding skin. Divide lettuce, eggs, potatoes, green beans and salmon among 4 plates; drizzle with any remaining dressing. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 600 calories, 37 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 265 mg cholesterol, 600 mg sodium, 28 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 39 g protein.

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.