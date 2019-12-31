Highway Inn keeps it moving in Waipahu

It was out with the old and in with the new for Highway Inn as 2019 drew to a close. Read more

It was out with the old and in with the new for Highway Inn as 2019 drew to a close.

After 35 years on Leoku Street in Waipahu, the restaurant packed up its pots and pans, old photos and other memorabilia, and moved on down Farrington Highway. The old location closed Dec. 23; the new one opened quietly just a few days later. A blessing and official opening was held Monday.

Highway Inn has been serving traditional Hawaiian food for more than 70 years, always on or near the highway. The original restaurant was opened in 1947 by Seiichi and Nancy Toguchi, right on Farrington. In 1960 it moved to Depot Road, then in 1984 to Leoku Street, when the next generation, the Toguchis’ son Bobby, took over.

Current owner Monica Toguchi Ryan, Bobby’s eldest daughter and now the third generation at the helm, said she never considered leaving Waipahu.

She plans no changes in the menu standards — laulau, smoked meat, squid luau, butterfish collars, salt-meat watercress and more. Some breakfast items from Highway Inn’s more contemporary Kakaako location will be added later.

The restaurant’s familiar plantation-style green facade remains, and even the furniture is in the original style. It is a much bigger space, though, with room for a bar, which is new with the move.

Highway Inn Waipahu is at 94-830 Moloalo St., between Times supermarket and AutoZone, near an upcoming rail transit station. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, until 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and until 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Call 677-4345.