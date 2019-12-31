comscore Highway Inn keeps it moving in Waipahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Highway Inn keeps it moving in Waipahu

  • By Betty Shimabukuro bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 7:48 p.m.

It was out with the old and in with the new for Highway Inn as 2019 drew to a close. Read more

Previous Story
Cravings: Highway Inn, Dean & Deluca, Whole Foods
Next Story
Quickbites: Uncle Lani’s opens second cafe

Scroll Up