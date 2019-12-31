Quickbites: Uncle Lani’s opens second cafe

Uncle Lani’s, already famous for its crispy-chewy poi mochi, now has two Hawaiian food cafes. Read more

Uncle Lani’s Cafe held its grand opening Saturday at Ka Makana Ali‘i mall in Kapolei.

Owner Charmaine Ocasek is the daughter of the late Lani and Marion Na‘auao, who started selling poi mochi out of their garage in Waianae 27 years ago. They later opened a snack shop in the Waianae Mall, Ocasek said, and started selling Hawaiian plates.

Ocasek brought back the Hawaiian food with the opening of a cafe in Wahiawa in June, and now in Kapolei, where she had been operating a food stand selling just mochi.

Recipes for kalua pig, laulau, pipkaula and more come from Ocasek’s parents; she’s also added a new dessert, Haupoi, a mashup of poi and haupia.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays, until 6 p.m. Sundays. Call 551-9961.

