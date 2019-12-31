comscore FAA records show Kauai pilot wasn’t certified for instrument flight | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

FAA records show Kauai pilot wasn’t certified for instrument flight

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators on Monday flew over the site of a fatal sightseeing tour helicopter crash on Kauai, and will try, among other things, to get “boots on the ground” today, the lead investigator said. Read more

Previous Story
Man suffers laceration to face in Ala Moana Center robbery

Scroll Up