comscore Hawaiian Telcom paints over unsolicited Wyland mural on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Telcom paints over unsolicited Wyland mural on Maui

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:37 p.m.

Hawaiian Telcom on Monday painted over an unauthorized mural that well-known marine artist Robert Wyland had painted on its Dickenson Street building in Lahaina over the weekend. Read more

Previous Story
Man suffers laceration to face in Ala Moana Center robbery

Scroll Up