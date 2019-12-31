comscore State suspends Office of Hawaiian Affairs audit over refusal to release records | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State suspends Office of Hawaiian Affairs audit over refusal to release records

  By Mindy Pennybacker
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.

State Auditor Les Kondo announced Monday that the Office of the Auditor has suspended its audit of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ limited liability companies because the OHA Board of Trustees is denying access to complete and unredacted minutes of its meetings. Read more

