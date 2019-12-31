Reflect on the year as a new one begins

As the year comes to a close, it’s natural to reflect on what transpired in the past year. Read more

As the year comes to a close, it’s natural to reflect on what transpired in the past year. While it’s easy to focus on what you didn’t do, what didn’t happen and what didn’t go well, by consciously taking the time to acknowledge what you did do and affirm the good things you experienced, the more opportunities you will draw forth to enjoy in 2020.

It’s easy to think about the negative aspects of our lives, but as you are reading this article, consider this: You are engaged in the process of living the one life that you have, and whether you like it or not, there will come a day when you will not have this life. The crazy thing about life is that you don’t know when your time on Earth will be complete. You might have fair warning. You might not.

Daily mission

Tomorrow marks the beginning of a new year and a new decade. I invite you to reflect upon these three questions as we move into 2020:

>> Am I alive in my life? If not, make it your immediate mission and resolution to resurrect yourself before you actually die. What makes you feel alive?

>> Whom do I love and do they know that I love them? Don’t use “they know how I feel” as an excuse. What if they don’t know? Every single human being on Earth wants to be loved and appreciated for who they are.

>> What do I want to be remembered for? This is the question I often use that guides me toward how I want to live.

Alice Inoue is the founder of Happiness U. Visit your happinessu. com.

