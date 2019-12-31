comscore New Aloha Stadium targeted for 2023 opening | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

New Aloha Stadium targeted for 2023 opening

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Despite pushing back the next step in the process of creating the replacement for Aloha Stadium, the state says its goal is still to have the new facility “ready for the 2023 University of Hawaii football season.” Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Dec. 30, 2019

Scroll Up