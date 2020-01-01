comscore Ahead in 2020: First rail segment to open by the end of year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ahead in 2020: First rail segment to open by the end of year

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:57 p.m.

If all goes according to plan, the first segment at the Ewa end of Honolulu’s $9.2 billion rail line will open to the public by the end of 2020, a major milestone for a troubled project that has been dogged by years of delays and billions of dollars in cost overruns. Read more

Previous Story
U.S. Coast Guard rescues paddleboarder off Maui

Scroll Up