comscore More than 40 are rescued in a single day between Oahu’s north and west shores | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

More than 40 are rescued in a single day between Oahu’s north and west shores

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:22 p.m.

Breezy tradewinds, mild temperatures and huge surf graced the islands on the last day of 2019. Read more

Previous Story
U.S. Coast Guard rescues paddleboarder off Maui

Scroll Up