More than 40 are rescued in a single day between Oahu’s north and west shores

Breezy tradewinds, mild temperatures and huge surf graced the islands on the last day of 2019.

High surf is expected on the north- and west-facing shores of all Hawaiian isles through the first day of 2020.

A high surf warning remains in place for north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, the north shores of Maui and the west-facing shores of Hawaii island through 6 a.m. today

Surf of 20 to 25 feet is expected along the north and west shores of Niihau and Kauai and along the north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui.

Surf of 15 to 20 feet is expected along west shores of Oahu and 10 to 15 feet for the west-facing shores of Hawaii island.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported 45 ocean rescues between Oahu’s north and west shores as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Among the more serious cases involved a 42-year-old man at Pipeline who suffered a head injury while surfing around 9:45 a.m. and was transported to a trauma center in serious condition. Immediately after in the same spot, another surfer injured his arm when he was hit by his surfboard.

Around 1:15 p.m., a 26-year-old man was injured at Hawaiian Princess at Makaha. Beachgoers helped him out of the water and was transported to an emergency room in serious condition.

“Expect ocean water to be surging over the coastline, creating the potential for damage to coastal properties and infrastructure,” said a National Weather Service advisory. “Powerful currents will be present at most beaches. Large breaking waves and strong currents may impact harbor entrances causing challenging boat handling. Anyone entering the water could face death.”

Officials also warn the public to “stay well away from the water’s edge along the affected shorelines,” as well as to “use extreme caution when launching or landing boats along the affected coasts.”

The public should ensure that boats are hauled well away from the shore.

A small craft advisory for all Hawaiian waters remains in effect until 6 a.m. today.

Forecasters say conditions will be hazardous to small craft, with east winds of 15 to 25 knots and seas 10 to 15 feet.

“Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions,” the advisory said.

Today’s highs should be from 80 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit, with breezy trades of 20 to 25 mph. Lows tonight are from 66 to 71 degrees, with east to southeast winds of 10 to 20 mph.

A wind advisory is in effect for the summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea, with winds from the east of 30 to 50 mph, and gusts up to 65 mph, expected through 6 a.m. today.

“Winds this strong can make walking or driving dangerous and forcefully slam doors,” said the advisory.