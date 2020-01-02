comscore Letters: Old Honolulu Stadium could rise again for UH; Thanks to those who protect Ala Moana Park; Implement ‘no right turn on red’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letters: Old Honolulu Stadium could rise again for UH; Thanks to those who protect Ala Moana Park; Implement ‘no right turn on red’

  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.

The article about Hawaii Bowl television ratings was telling; we are in a new era of sports viewing where fewer people attend games. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Bigger guns needed to stop illegal fireworks; Tour helicopter industry fails; Identify whistleblower

Scroll Up