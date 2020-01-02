Editorial: Get those grants-in-aid applications in

All nonprofit and community-oriented groups know the challenges of pursuing the noble mission while working with finite funds. Read more

All nonprofit and community-oriented groups know the challenges of pursuing the noble mission while working with finite funds. That’s why these organizations should know that 4:30 p.m. Jan. 17 is the deadline to submit grant-in-aid applications to the state Legislature for state funds.

Last year, the Legislature awarded nearly $30 million in grants to nonprofit organizations for public purposes, spanning health, educational, workforce development, social services, cultural and historical activities. To apply, see capitol.hawaii.gov then click on the “Legislative Information” tab at upper right.

Whale of a try on private property

It doesn’t require any artistic knowledge to discern the difference between art and, well, something that should be painted over.

The marine artist best known as Wyland has a significant presence on Maui, but that presence wasn’t welcome on the Hawaiian Telcom building in Lahaina. The utility has now blanked out the huge humpback whale Wyland had painted, apparently without adequate permission.

A flower can be a weed if it’s growing out of place. Something similar could be said of this attempt.