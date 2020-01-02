Now Read This: ‘Truman,’ ‘Stepsister’

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Public Libary System:

“TRUMAN”

By Jean Reidy; illustrated by Lucy Ruth Cummins

When Truman the turtle’s girl Sophie disappears with her backpack and a brand new bow in her hair, he waits for what seems like a thousand turtle hours. Worried that she won’t return, Truman discovers his bravery to set out and find her. For ages 4 to 7.

“STEPSISTER”

By Jennifer DonnellyIsabelle is one of Cinderella’s ugly stepsisters who cuts off her toes in an attempt to fit into the glass slipper. But there is more to her story than a maimed foot, for the Marquis de la Chance is about to offer her the opportunity to change her fate. There will be danger, but also the possibility of redemption and triumph, and most of all, the chance to find her true self. For ages 14 and up.