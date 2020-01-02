comscore New year brings new ban on plastic bags on Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New year brings new ban on plastic bags on Oahu

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.

Oahu retailers can no longer distribute plastic bags at checkout counters under the latest phase of the city’s plastic bag ban ordinance that took effect Wednesday. Read more

