8 Days a Week: Your guide to the week ahead in Honolulu

More than 15 events to take part in around Honolulu over the week ahead, courtesy Play. Read more

THURSDAY

Gary Owen: Comedian and actor served in the navy and was named “Funniest Serviceman in America,” then got his break after appearing on BET’s “ComicView” in 1997. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $30-$35. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

Hawaii Slam’s First Thursdays: Poetry competition and live entertainment, hosted by Hawaii poet laureate Kealoha. 7:30 p.m., Crossroads, HB Social Club. $3-$5. 387-9664, hbsocialclub.com

Straight No Chaser: Popular a cappella touring group, active for more than two decades. 7:30 p.m., Blaisdell Concert Hall $39.50-$69.50. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

ill.Gates Liftoff Tour 2020: Dance/electronic music specialist has released four studio albums. DJs Torbjorn b2b Monks, Cryptochronica and Sejika also appear. 9 p.m., Nextdoor. $15. 21+. 200-4470, nextdoorhi.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Big Head Todd and the Monsters: Rock. Formed in Colorado in the ’90s, the band made a name for itself with crowd-pleasing live shows, including regular appearances at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre; 1993 album “Sister Sweetly” went platinum in the U.S. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $35-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

FRIDAY

Soulful Fridaze: Local jazz artists will peform. 9 p.m., Surfer, the Bar at Turtle Bay Resort. $10. 21+. 293-6000, turtlebayresort.com

Ferris Bueller Band: Group members Dennis James, Marc Dexter, Jesse Morgan and Sam Doval play your favorite hits from the 1980s. 8 p.m., O’Toole’s Irish Pub. 536-4138, irishpubshawaii.com

Marshall Law Band: Six-member Seattle-based group plays funk and hip hop. Local hip-hop acts Castle Park and Ohtoro also appear. 8 p.m., The Studio, HB Social Club. $5. 21+. 946-1343, hbsocialclub.com

Stink Eye: Band members Brian Mikami, Kevin Rost and Elwood Soueria-Bass play hits from the ’80s, ’90s and modern rock. 9 p.m., Irish Rose Saloon. 947-3414, irishpubshawaii.com

SATURDAY

Lo‘i Kalo Mini Park Clean Up and Taro Planting: Organized by Robert Silva. Bring gloves and water bottle. Activity takes place on the first Saturday of the month. 8 a.m.-noon, Lo‘i Kalo Mini Park, 1243 Lo‘i Kalo Place. 258-1135, rsilva1@hawaii.edu

Honolulu Bollywood Film Festival — opening event: Indian feast, interactive dance demos with Bolllywood troupe Aaja Nachle Hawaii and henna precede a screening of epic war drama “Panipat.” 6 p.m. (film at 7:30), Doris Duke Theatre, Honolulu Museum. $35. honolulumuseum.org, 532-8700

Dada Life: Swedish DJ duo of Olle Corneer and Stefan Engblom play electro-, progressive and big-room house music. 9 p.m., The Republik. $25-$35. 18+. 941-7469, jointherepublik.com

Elephant: Band members Dave, Eric James, David Kopper, Eric B. and Porter play modern, blues, metal, punk and rock ’n’ roll. 9 p.m., Irish Rose Saloon. 947-3414, irishpubshawaii.com

SUNDAY

Bobcat Goldthwait: Comedian, director, actor and screenwriter likes to poke fun at his personal life, politics and show business. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $35-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

MONDAY

Mark Allen Felton: Chicago native, also known as “Panther,” performs jazz and has composed and recorded hundreds of songs. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $25-$35. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

Physics of “Po”: University of Hawaii Hilo’s Larry Kimura, and Doug Simons of the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope will discuss the relationship between astronomy and Hawaiian culture. They will examine the first 11 lines of the 2,102-line Kumulipo, the Hawaiian origins chant. 7-8:30 p.m., Hawaii Convention Center. Free. Sign-up is required. aas.org

TUESDAY

Jesse Savio: Honolulu-based guitarist, singer and songwriter plays blues, rock and folk music. 8 p.m., O’Toole’s Irish Pub. 536-4138, irishpubshawaii.com

Artist to Artist — Henry Kapono & Hawaiian Style Band: Kapono, a Hawaiian musical legend, has won numerous Na Hoku Hanohano Awards and received a Grammy nomination. Hawaiian Style Band won the 1993 Na Hoku Hanohano Contemporary Album of the Year Award for “Vanishing Treasures.” Kapono will chat with the band onstage. 7-11 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $25-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

THURSDAY

Jazz Vespers at St. Peter’s: Reggie Padilla (saxophone), Starr Kalahiki (vocals), Dan del Negro (piano) and Ian Sheridan (bass) perform. 6-7 p.m., St Peter’s Episcopal Church, 1317 Queen Emma St. 533-1943, StPetersHonolulu.org