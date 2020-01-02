To Do: Ken Jeong, Matthew Morrison, Amy Hanaiali’i, Daniel Tosh

Highlights of events coming up in Honolulu over the weeks and months ahead, courtesy Play. Read more

JAN. 10

Matthew Morrison played the cool teacher on “Glee,” but he cut his teeth on Broadway, where he appeared in the productions “Footloose,” “The Rocky Horror Show” and “Hairspray.” He’ll bring his dancing and singing talents to town.

8 p.m. / Hawaii Theatre / $69.50-$89.50 / hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506

JAN. 10

Amy Hanaiali’i sings from her new album, “Kalawai‘anui,” which has been nominated for a Grammy for Best Regional Roots Album, backed by the Hawai’i Symphony Orchestra.

7:30 p.m. / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $27-$79 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

JAN. 14

There can be art to snark, as comedian Daniel Tosh has shown. On his show “Tosh.0” he makes the most out of the misfortunes of others with comments about video pratfalls caught on video, but it’s all in fun.

7:30 p.m. / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $45-$79.50 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

JAN. 17

Jason Isbell is considered an alt-country rocker, but he won two Grammys in 2016 for Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Song. How ever you want to classify his sound, it’s powerful, moving and entertaining.

8 p.m. / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $39.50-$69.50 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

JAN. 18

We all know exactly who Ken Jeong is: an oft-befuddled judge on “The Masked Singer,” an actor, standup comedian and — physician(!). He’ll show that laughter is the best medicine.

7 and 9:30 p.m. / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $48.50-$63.50 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

TICKER:

>> ’90’s girl group TLC, with huge hits like “Waterfalls” and “No Scrubs,” is set to make a post-Valentine’s Day appearance. Feb. 15, Blaisdell Arena, $69-$249, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000

>> Mariah Carey has had more No. 1 singles than anyone except the Beatles. March 10, Blaisdell Arena, $65.75 to $255.75, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000