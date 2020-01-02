Rex Ryan eager to return to Hawaii as Hula Bowl coach

Rex Ryan’s affinity for Hawaii is more than skin-deep, as evidenced by the ink on his right leg. Read more

Rex Ryan’s affinity for Hawaii is more than skin-deep, as evidenced by the ink on his right leg.

The tribal-like tattoo, featuring a mountain, wave and shark’s tooth, is Ryan’s homage to the place he views as his home away from home.

“I’ve got about five different tattoos from (Hawaii),” said Ryan, an ESPN football analyst and former head coach of the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. “I always got them there. I got one on my leg. I got a free-hand deal. I love Hawaii. It’s like my second home. I go there all the time. My wife and I just love it. We love the culture, the people of Hawaii. We try to get there almost every year.”

Ryan is set to return to Oahu this month as a head coach for the resurrected Hula Bowl. The all-star game, which returns after a 12-year hiatus, features players who were college seniors during the 2019 season. A title sponsor is expected to be announced soon for the Jan. 26 game at Aloha Stadium.

Seven former Hawaii football players were invited — running back Dayton Furuta, slotbacks Cedric Byrd and Jason-Matthew Sharsh, wideout JoJo Ward, linebacker Solomon Matautia, rush end Kaimana Padello and cornerback Rojesterman Farris II. Padello will participate in pre-game interviews with NFL scouts, but not play in the game while recovering from knee surgery. Farris has been invited to the Jan. 18 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., and also is likely to miss the Hula Bowl.

Ryan said he looks forward to coaching in the game. Ryan and Rich Miano, the game’s executive director, have been friends for several years.

“When Rich asked me to do it, I was like, ‘sure, let’s go. Let’s have some fun and coach these guys,’ ” Ryan recalled.

Ryan said he hopes his NFL background will be helpful in guiding the participating players.

“This is about them and showcasing their abilities, and that’s what we’re going to do, and have them compete against really good players,” Ryan said in a phone interview. “At the same time, educate them a little bit, speak to them man to man, on what (NFL) coaches are looking for. And then talk about, even, a personal thing like trying to take care of your money. And some pitfalls that happen a lot to players when they get in the NFL, and try to avoid those type of things. It’s something I try to educate my guys on, to the best of my ability.”

Ryan said he welcomes coaching players from different programs. Ryan played at Southwestern Oklahoma State, and his first coaching job was at Eastern Kentucky.

“There are more players that play in the league for 10 years or more that were undrafted college free agents than there are first-round picks,” Ryan said. “I think that just shows you it’s not always about the strongest, fastest, whatever. It’s about everything else. It’s about the intangibles. And sometimes what makes a player great, you can’t measure. We’re going to see a lot of these guys play on Sundays and have great careers, long careers. And that would be great.”