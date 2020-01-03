comscore More vets gain access to commissaries | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
More vets gain access to commissaries

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.

More than 27,000 veterans with a service-connected disability in Hawaii and over 430 Purple Heart recipients can now shop at commissaries and exchanges and take advantage of greater recreational opportunities under legislation co-authored by U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz that went into effect Wednesday. Read more

