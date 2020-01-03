comscore On the Move: Granata and Asari | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

On the Move: Granata and Asari

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

DTRIC Insurance has announced Claudia Granata as its new workers’ compensation claims manager. Granata has worked with DTRIC for over 30 years in claims processing and management positions. Read more

Previous Story
Growing air tours crowd isle skies

Scroll Up