On the Move: Granata and Asari

DTRIC Insurance has announced Claudia Granata as its new workers’ compensation claims manager. Granata has worked with DTRIC for over 30 years in claims processing and management positions. Read more

>> DTRIC Insurance has announced Claudia Granata as its new workers’ compensation claims manager. Granata has worked with DTRIC for over 30 years in claims processing and management positions. She worked at John Mullen & Co. Inc., Travelers Insurance, AIMS, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and the San Francisco Chronicle. She is also a certified Spanish interpreter for the state Judiciary and serves on the Kids’ Chance of Hawaii board, which helps provide scholarships to children of workers who have been injured on the job.

>> The Central Medical Clinic has hired Dr. Julie Asari. Asari was formerly a private practice internist and has been board certified for more than 20 years. She has held a private practice in Honolulu since 2008. Her career began with completing internships and residency programs with North Shore University Hospital, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York and Christiana Care Hospital in Delaware.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.