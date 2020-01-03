comscore Removal of ill-fated helicopter on Kauai begins | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Removal of ill-fated helicopter on Kauai begins

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:46 p.m.

A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman said the wreckage removal process began Thursday of a tour helicopter that crashed Dec. 26 in a remote area of Kokee, killing all seven on board. Read more

