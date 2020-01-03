comscore TV executive Blangiardi plans mayoral run | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
TV executive Blangiardi plans mayoral run

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.

Television executive Rick Blangiardi surprised his staff and simultaneously shook up Oahu’s political community Thursday when he announced he is retiring from his job and intends to join the race for Honolulu mayor. Read more

