First-timers hold their own in first round | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
First-timers hold their own in first round

  • By Paul Arnett parnett@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

With With nearly half the field teeing it up at the Sentry Tournament of Champions for the first time, you wouldn’t figure four of them would be in the top 10 after the opening round, including 18-hole leader Joaquin Niemann. Read more

