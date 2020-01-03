University of Hawaii men’s volleyball preview: Seniors hope to help UH hit the bull’s-eye

Call it “Mulligan” for three-quarters of Hawaii’s senior class. Whether is was intention or injury, middle Patrick Gasman and hitters Colton Cowell and James Anastassiades all redshirted at some point of their careers in Manoa and get a shot at a do-over senior season.

After finishing second nationally as fourth-year juniors in 2019, the trio — along with true senior Rado Parapunov — have the chance to hit that championship bull’s-eye to close out their decorated careers.

Among the awards from last season:

>> Parapunov, a 6-9 opposite from Bulgaria, was a first-team All-American and NCAA all-tournament selection last season as well as being named Off the Block’s top opposite and international player of the year.

>> The 6-10 Gasman earned second-team All-American as well as Off the Block’s top blocker.

>> The 6-1 Cowell, one of the most explosive smaller players in the country, also was named to the NCAA all-tournament team.

As for the 6-5 Anastassiades, he has been used mostly as a serving substitute the past three seasons, down on the depth chart behind some exceptional teammates. He is “one of the guys who has been here a while that will get a chance to go out and show what they can do,” Hawaii coach Charlie Wade said.

“I love my senior class,” said Cowell, who led the U.S. in kills in last summer’s Pan American Cup. “The four of us have been through different paths over the past four-five years.

“Each of us have navigated through this program differently and that allows us to have diverse perspectives and diverse opportunities to step up and be leaders.”

As when playing “Mulligan,” the quartet has closed out Nos. 2 (2019), 5 (2018) and 4 (2017) in the final polls of the past three seasons. The focus is on closing out 1 when closing their out their careers.