University of Hawaii men’s volleyball preview: Sophomores taking aim at starting spots

The sophomore class is playing a classic game of “Hare and Hounds.” The trio had some success chasing a starting spot as freshmen, but all continue to chase as well as be chased in the über-competitive practice gym. Read more

The sophomore class is playing a classic game of “Hare and Hounds.” The trio had some success chasing a starting spot as freshmen, but all continue to chase as well as be chased in the über-competitive practice gym.

The three expect to be part of the search to replace three key players from the national runner-up squad: setter Joe Worsley, middle Dalton Solbrig and possibly one of the two outside spots left open by the graduation of Stijn van Tilburg and Brett Rosenmeier.

The 6-6 Jakob Thelle played in all 31 matches as a true freshman, mostly as a serving sub, where he had nine aces in 92 sets to go along with 61 assists and 21 digs. The Norwegian national doesn’t run as quick of an offense as Worsley, but his height is a major advantage when connecting with the taller hitters as well as on the block.

Thelle has competition from junior Jackson Van Eekeren and redshirt freshman Brett Sheward. Warriors coach Charlie Wade said all three will play some role.

Six-foot-7 Filip Humler was a random recruit, convinced to look into playing for Hawaii by Rosenmeier when the two were at an international tournament in Europe. Humler, from the Czech Republic, was very efficient in his brief appearances, averaging 2.77 kills per set and hitting .429 in 13 sets as a backup opposite. His natural position is on the right, which likely puts him No. 2 behind senior All-American Rado Parapunov. But as van Tilburg showed, right-side hitters can be very effective on the left.

Redshirt sophomore Max Rosenfeld also had solid moments as a replacement middle. The 6-7 Illinois native played in 12 sets with 10 blocks, including a career-high four against Queens, and added an ace against King.