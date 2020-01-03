comscore University of Hawaii men’s volleyball preview: Sophomores taking aim at starting spots | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii men’s volleyball preview: Sophomores taking aim at starting spots

  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The sophomore class is playing a classic game of “Hare and Hounds.” The trio had some success chasing a starting spot as freshmen, but all continue to chase as well as be chased in the über-competitive practice gym. Read more

