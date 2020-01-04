Letters: Provide zone for aerial fireworks; Tulsi could be 2020 spoiler; BYU coaches wear aloha shirts

While identifying herself as a Democrat, Tulsi Gabbard may be helpful to Trump by running for president as an independent. Read more

Provide controlled zone for legal aerial fireworks

New Year’s Eve in Honolulu is very sensual. There’s the flash and boom of airbursts, the crackle of firecrackers, the chilly wind, and the memorable smell of gunpowder. That’s why liberals can’t get rid of fireworks.

To improve safety, I want a controlled zone in which adults can shoot legal aerials under the supervision of firefighters. Add food trucks, bands, portable toilets and rocket launch tubes. It would please us, boost sales, and keep aerials away from homes and children.

Gordon Kitsuwa

Kaimuki

Gabbard could be 2020 spoiler as independent

Last November, Hillary Clinton suggested that U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has plans to run for president as a third-party candidate in order to draw votes away from any Democrat running against President Donald Trump. It now appears the Clinton’s suspicions may have a basis in fact.

We begin with the fact that there is absolutely no chance that Gabbard will be the official Democratic nominee for president. Then why is she pursuing her present fruitless candidacy?

While identifying herself as a Democrat, she may be helpful to Trump by running for president as an independent.

Curiously, Gabbard has announced that she is not running for re-election to the House of Representatives in 2020. Is she going to retire from elective politics? I think not. If she mounts a run for president as an independent, she will have validated Clinton’s suspicions.

Joseph Gedan

Tantalus

BYU coaches showed aloha spirit with shirts

As trivial as this may sound, I loved that the BYU coaches wore aloha shirts that mirrored their team colors. They were in the Aloha State, playing in Aloha Stadium in the Hawaii Bowl (“Warriors recover in time, Cole McDonald helps UH upend BYU,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 25).

I couldn’t stop thinking: Who designed the shirt for them? And what a perfect visual for the home viewers of classic Hawaiian-style apparel for men in our state.

Kudos to whoever designed the shirt, and kudos to BYU coaches for donning such a cool shirt.

Maybe next time the University of Hawaii can get one of our fabulous local aloha shirt designers to create one for our team.

Dawn Hayashi

Aliamanu

AES chief should camp next to giant turbines

AES’ claim that its wind turbines would have no ill effects is pure nonsense. The company’s CEO should be required to camp out 284 feet from one of its turbines for one month to prove it.

It is impossible for such large machinery to operate without making noise and vibrations that unsettle people and nearby structures.

AES also should be required to alternate black and white stripes on the propeller blades as a deterrent to birds.

Rico Leffanta

Kakaako

