Obamas dine at Ya-Ya’s Chophouse & Seafood in Kakaako

Excitement filled the air at Ya-Ya’s Chophouse &Seafood in Kakaako when former President Barack Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, dined at the new restaurant Thursday night.

“It was such an honor to have him,” said co-owner Ho Suk Lee. “He’s so nice and so pleasant and amazingly gracious.”

The Obamas dined with approximately 20 of their close friends and family including Obama’s sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng, and her husband, Konrad Ng.

Former first daughters Malia and Sasha celebrated Christmas with their parents and already have left Oahu.

Ho Suk Lee, wife Hokulani Lee and business partner, chef Bo Pathammavong, just opened Ya-Ya’s in Keahou Lane, 508 Keawe St., in November.

Ho Suk Lee and Pathammavong also own Uncle Bo’s Haleiwa and Uncle Bo’s Pupu Bar &Grill in Kapahulu.

Obama ordered a classic Caesar salad and the prime bone-in rib eye dish that is described in the restaurant menu as a “distinguished rich, marbling, 28 days dry aged, 24 ounce.”

Ho Suk Lee noted the steak is a popular dish among restaurant patrons.

Servers sent over complimentary beignets and candied cheesecake for dessert to Obama and his dinner party.

Ho Suk Lee shared a video of patrons erupting in cheers and applause when Obama turned around and flashed the shaka sign as he was leaving Ya-Ya’s. “It was awesome” he said.

During a phone interview with the Honolulu Star- Advertiser on Friday afternoon, Lee said he was still awestruck that Obama selected their restaurant as one of the establishments to dine at during their holiday vacation in Hawaii. “I still can’t believe President Obama came into the restaurant,” he said. “I’m still pinching myself.”

The Obamas traditionally spend the holiday season on Oahu, where Obama was born and raised.