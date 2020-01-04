comscore Ocean Watch: Laysan ducks stroll around at Midway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Ocean Watch

Ocean Watch: Laysan ducks stroll around at Midway

  • By Susan Scott, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

There are few moments in the world as thrilling as watching a Laysan duck nonchalantly toddling toward you. Fortunately for us Midway workers, some ducks just don’t know the laws. Read more

