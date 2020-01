The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii has promoted Tricia Fetui from director to senior director of events. Read more

>> The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii has promoted Tricia Fetui from director to senior director of events. Fetui also serves as an executive director for the Young Professionals program, helping mentor professionals ages 21-39. Fetui previously worked as a special-events coordinator with the Queen’s Health Systems and also worked for the Madden Corp. and Central Pacific Bank in Honolulu.