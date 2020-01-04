comscore Defending champ Schauffele leads pack at Kapalua golf tournament | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Defending champ Schauffele leads pack at Kapalua golf tournament

  • By Paul Arnett parnett@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.

About the time Patrick Reed was in the media room telling folks how he shot 7-under 66 in wicked tradewind weather, the final pairing of Justin Thomas and Joaquin Niemann were up on the mountain at the 14th tee box just trying to survive. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up