Former University of Hawaii Wahine star to go into Hall of Fame
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Former University of Hawaii Wahine star to go into Hall of Fame

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.

Hawaii All-American Teee Williams-Slacanin and former Rainbow Wahine assistant Charlie Brande are among the 15 who will be inducted into the Southern California Indoor Volleyball Hall of Fame in May. Read more

