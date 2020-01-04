Former University of Hawaii Wahine star to go into Hall of Fame

Hawaii All-American Teee Williams-Slacanin and former Rainbow Wahine assistant Charlie Brande are among the 15 who will be inducted into the Southern California Indoor Volleyball Hall of Fame in May. Read more

Hawaii All-American Teee Williams-Slacanin, the AVCA Player of the Year in 1987 and co-POY in ’89, and former Rainbow Wahine assistant Charlie Brande are among the 15 who will be inducted into the Southern California Indoor Volleyball Hall of Fame in May.

Williams was a three-time All-American for Hawaii, helping the Wahine to the 1987 NCAA title and 1988 runner-up finish. She also went on to play in two Olympics.

Brande is being inducted in the Lifetime Service category. After coaching the Rainbow Wahine — including the 1987 title team — he went on to coach at UC Irvine and was a successful club coach in Orange County.

The pair join Wahine All-American Deitre Collins-Parker, the current coach at San Diego State, in the SCIVHOF. The ceremony is on May 3 in Anaheim.

Judo clinic with Japanese Olympic team

The Japanese Olympic judo team, in conjunction with its week-long training camp on Oahu, is holding a clinic for coaches and judokas on Sunday at Saint Louis School’s McCabe Gym.

Head coach Kosei Inoue, a gold medalist from the 2000 Olympics, leads a delegation of 16 male athletes and 13 coaches sponsored by the All Japan Judo Federation. Japan’s judo team has won the most Olympic medals for the country since the sport was included at the 1964 Tokyo Games.

Sunday’s clinic begins at 2 p.m. Only registered judokas will be allowed on the mat, but the public is welcome to watch.

There is a fee. For more information, contact Kevin Asano at kevin.asano@gmail.com or call 808-306-9639.