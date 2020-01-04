comscore No. 4 Justin Thomas, defending champ Matt Kuchar scheduled to play in the Sony Open | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 4 Justin Thomas, defending champ Matt Kuchar scheduled to play in the Sony Open

  • By Paul Arnett parnett@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.

When the Mercedes Championships and the Sony Open in Hawaii were selected to be the two opening tournaments on the PGA Tour in 1999, the idea was the winners-only event on Maui would send some of the big names in golf to play on Oahu in the first full-field event the following week. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up