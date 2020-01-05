Back in the Day on Maui

Recalling Maui’s near and distant past, compiled from Honolulu Star-Advertiser archives. Read more

Recalling Maui’s near and distant past, compiled from Honolulu Star-Advertiser archives:

10 years ago …

Maui police opened a criminal case against the parents of two children who were critically injured from New Year’s Eve fireworks. An 11-year-old boy and his 9-year-old sister were badly burned while playing with fireworks in the bed of a pickup at their Waiehu home.

A child abuse/neglect case was opened, and the parents also face possible charges of endangering the welfare of a minor and reckless endangering.

30 years ago …

The first of 3,000 homes to be developed at the “new city” of Maui Lani are projected to be ready for occupancy in early 1992, barring further delays in obtaining permits.

So predicted Howard Murai on behalf of developer Herbert Horita. Bill Mills and Horita teamed up to develop the 1,012 acres in Central Maui.

The Maui County Council gave final approval to project district standards and zoning for the homes, parks and 25 acres of commercial development.

50 years ago …

Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho criticized the Navy for its decision to resume live aerial bombing exercises over nearby Kahoolawe island.

Cravalho labeled as “the height of arrogance” a Navy letter that admitted responsibility for dropping a 500-pound bomb on a Maalaea pasture last September but also relayed the Navy’s plans to resume bombing practice over the barren “target island.”

Live bombing was suspended during the Navy’s investigation into the Maalaea bomb incident.

60 years ago …

There’ll be no auto road through Haleakala Crater as has been suggested by state officials. National Park Service Director Conrad L. Wirth, here on a parks area inspection trip, made that clear soon after his arrival.

Wirth didn’t rule out the possibility, however, of a crater rim scenic drive highway. This also has been suggested here from time to time.