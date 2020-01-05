Drier weather expected in Hawaii beginning today

The state is expected to begin drying out today after a wet start to the weekend. Read more

Gusty tradewinds pushed leftover showers from a weakened front into the islands Saturday, bringing the wet and breezy weather, the National Weather Service said.

The weather affected multiple islands.

On Kauai, the Kalalau Trail on the island’s North Shore remained closed for a second day Saturday because of high water in Hanakapiai Stream. On Oahu, Round Top Drive was closed in both directions near the 3700 block after a large tree fell across the road.

According to the weather service, more than 7 inches of rain fell in Puu Kukui on Maui and more than 3 inches fell in Moanalua and Waiawa on Oahu, all in a 24-hour period ending at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The weather service said the band of moisture that dampened the islands Saturday was expected to be blown away from the state today, and drier weather is expected today through the early part of the week, along with strong tradewinds.

Meanwhile, a small craft advisory was in effect for waters surrounding the islands until 6 p.m. Tuesday. East winds of 25 knots and seas of 8 to 12 feet were expected, creating hazardous conditions for small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in those conditions, the weather serv­ice said.

A gale watch was also scheduled to take effect from this morning to Tuesday afternoon. The watch predicted east winds of 35 knots with seas of 8 to 14 feet in the Pailolo Channel, between Molokai and Maui, and the Alenuihaha Channel, between Maui and Hawaii island.