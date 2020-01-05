comscore New law on reporting inmate deaths exposes alleged prison homicide | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New law on reporting inmate deaths exposes alleged prison homicide

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:35 p.m.

A new law that requires prison officials to report to the governor each time an inmate dies in custody has already revealed the case of a prisoner who died on Christmas morning after being assaulted at Oahu Community Correctional Center. Read more

