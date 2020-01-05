comscore Sensei Farms Lanai’s greenhouses mix old and new technology | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Sensei Farms Lanai’s greenhouses mix old and new technology

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.

At Sensei Farms, on 5 acres of former pineapple fields near the Lanai airport, computers control watering and nutrient distribution programmed for specific plants that are arranged in rows on trays that rest on stands or are suspended on wires. Read more

Previous Story
Man, 28, in Makaha rooftop chase charged with assault for allegedly pushing officer off roof
Next Story
Vital Statistics - Dec. 27, 2019 - Jan. 2, 2020

Scroll Up