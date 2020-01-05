comscore Southwest still bullish on Hawaii, where it plans additional growth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Southwest still bullish on Hawaii, where it plans additional growth

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

Officials at Southwest Airlines, which will mark its first anniversary in Hawaii in March, say so far the market has exceeded expectations and is primed for more growth. Read more

