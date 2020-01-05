comscore Waipahu District Park to be renamed in honor of former Oahu Sugar Co. manager and Honolulu parks director | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waipahu District Park to be renamed in honor of former Oahu Sugar Co. manager and Honolulu parks director

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Waipahu District Park is being named after William D. “Bill” Balfour in a nod to both his time as Oahu Sugar Co. manager and Honolulu parks director. Read more

Man, 28, in Makaha rooftop chase charged with assault for allegedly pushing officer off roof

