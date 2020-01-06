comscore Hauula residents want long-term fix for collapsed road | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hauula residents want long-term fix for collapsed road

  • By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.

Repair crews began work Sunday morning along a portion of Kamehameha Highway that collapsed into the ocean in Hauula. Read more

